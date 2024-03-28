Poland’s consumer watchdog imposes $7.8 mn fine on Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon fined in Poland: Polish consumer watchdog Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has imposed a fine of 31 million zlotys ($7.8 million) on Amazon for alleged misleading practices regarding product availability and delivery dates.

The regulatory authority stated that it received complaints from customers who did not receive their orders, highlighting the importance of transparent and accurate information for consumers.

Advertisement

UOKiK head Tomasz Chrostny highlighted concerns over practices such as displaying time counters indicating order placement deadlines without ensuring timely delivery.

“The consumer should not be forced to take additional steps to check the reliability of the functionality offered or the information presented. In the decision issued against Amazon, we have contested the misleading of consumers, including practices classified as dark patterns, i.e. putting pressure on consumers by displaying a countdown timer showing the time within which an order should be placed, despite the lack of a guarantee of delivery by that date”, says OCCP Chairman Tomasz Chróstny.

Advertisement

Amazon has responded, expressing intentions to appeal the decision and asserting its commitment to addressing customer concerns.

Amazon's press office reiterated its dedication to customer satisfaction while noting collaborative efforts with UOKiK to enhance the customer experience on Amazon.pl. Despite disagreeing with the imposed penalty, Amazon underlined adherence to legal standards across its global operations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)