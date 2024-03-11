Advertisement

Amid coronavirus outbreak, video streaming website, YouTube reportedly said that it will reduce its streaming quality in the European Union to avoid straining the internet. As the entire continent is under lockdown, people have switched to teleworking and watching videos at home. The move came after EU industry chief Thierry Breton urged all streaming platforms to cut the quality of their videos to prevent internet gridlock.

The video streaming website in a statement said that the company is making a commitment to temporarily switch all traffic in the EU to standard definition by default. The standard definition videos are not as detailed and sharp as high definition videos, but to avoid internet gridlock, it was a necessary step that the company had to take. As per reports, Europe’s telecoms providers have also reported a spike in data traffic in recent days which forced Breton to issue the pre-emptive call before the internet breaks down.

As Italy is also under lockdown and the worst-hit country by a coronavirus, the country’s internet has also seen a huge surge with almost 70 per cent increase in traffic. While speaking to an international media outlet, Telecom Italia SpA's Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosu said that there is a 70 per cent increase in internet traffic since the mass quarantine. He added that the big chunk of the traffic is coming from the popular multiplayer online game Fortnight.

However, there has also been an increase in reports of lost internet connections. Gubitosu further added that the network is working perfectly and with higher volumes, although, the issues reported affected just some applications and the internet due to a failure of the international network.

‘Boldest actions’

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional office on March 17 said that there is a need for bold measures in all the European countries. While speaking at a press conference, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge called Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic. Previously, WHO Director-General had also called Europe the epicentre as more cases were being reported every day in the continent than they were in China.

Kluge said, “Every country, with no exceptions, needs to take their boldest actions to stop or slow down the virus threat”.

The virus is spreading rapidly in Europe. France joined Italy and Spain in imposing restrictions and dozens of countries have also closed borders, ordered curfews and banned most public events. As per reports, Spain and Russia also sealed off their borders and, on the other hand, Germany also severely restricted crossings.

