Advertisement

Salesforce negotiations: Business software giant Salesforce has decided to step back from its negotiations to acquire data-management software firm Informatica, as reported by a source familiar with the matter to Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier in April, talks between the two companies had progressed significantly. The failure to reach mutually agreeable terms marks a halt in what could have been one of Salesforce's notable acquisitions.

Advertisement

Neither Salesforce nor Informatica immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

According to media reports, Salesforce had been discussing a per-share price for Informatica in the mid-$30s range. However, discussions between the two companies ceased, as reported earlier on Sunday. Informatica's shares were trading at $38.48 when news of the potential deal first emerged on April 12.

Advertisement

On Friday, Informatica's shares closed at $35.19, putting the valuation of the Redwood City, California-based company at approximately $11.2 billion, inclusive of debt.

Established in 1993, Informatica offers cloud-based data management services through subscription models, catering to over 5,000 active clients. Notable among its clientele are corporations like Unilever and Deloitte, as per information available on its website.

Advertisement

Salesforce's approach to acquisitions faced scrutiny in early 2023 when activist investors, including ValueAct Capital and Elliott Management, raised concerns about the company's strategy and advocated for changes.

In response, Salesforce initiated cost-saving measures, ramped up share repurchases, and disbanded its mergers and acquisitions board committee.

Advertisement

Throughout its trajectory, Salesforce has been known for its frequent acquisitions of smaller competitors. Notably, in 2019, it acquired data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock transaction valued at $15.7 billion. Subsequently, Salesforce agreed to purchase workplace messaging app Slack Technologies for nearly $28 billion in 2020, marking its largest acquisition to date.

(With Reuters inputs)