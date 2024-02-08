English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Sam Altman expresses concerns on high AI penetration rate

Altman, who has started investing in robotics companies, discussed the potential impact of AI on the labour market.

Business Desk
Sam Altman with Bill Gates in Unconfuse Me podcast
Sam Altman with Bill Gates in Unconfuse Me podcast | Image:@BillGates/ YouTube
Sam Altman with Bill Gates: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed concerns about the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into society and the need for swift adaptation during an interview with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the Unconfuse Me podcast. Altman said that the AI revolution is expected to be the fastest technological revolution to date, requiring society to adapt at an unprecedented pace.

Sam Altman in Unconfuse me podcast by Bill Gates | Image credit: @BillGates/ YouTube 

Altman, who has started investing in robotics companies, discussed the potential impact of AI on the labour market. While current AI systems perform tasks rather than entire jobs, Altman anticipates a future where AI may take over certain jobs while creating new and improved opportunities.

Addressing the advancements in AI, Altman called the need for more powerful tools that can enable qualitative shifts in productivity. He discussed upcoming milestones, focusing on improvements in reasoning ability, reliability, customisability, and personalisation for models like GPT-4.

Image credit: @BillGates/ YouTube 

Altman also underlined the global impact of AI technology on society and geopolitical balance. He proposed the establishment of a global regulatory body to oversee powerful AI systems, addressing issues such as model limitations, copyright, and differing national perspectives.

The OpenAI CEO shared that many heads of state have supported the idea of regulating AI technology. Microsoft's commitment to invest over $10 billion in OpenAI was mentioned, along with the company's ongoing discussions about raising additional funding at a valuation of $100 billion or more.

Altman concluded the podcast by advising listeners to be clear about their life goals, take risks, and avoid getting trapped in activities that do not align with their aspirations. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

