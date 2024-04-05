×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Samsung Electronic’s Q1 profit zooms amid strong chip demand

The tech giant estimates its operating profit for the first quarter to reach a better-than-expected $4.89 billion, marking a 931% increase YoY.

Reported by: Business Desk
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023
1. Samsung Electronics | Employees: 270,372 | Image:Samsung
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Samsung Q1 profits: Samsung Electronics anticipates a major surge in first-quarter operating profit, surpassing market projections by more than 10-fold, driven by a resurgence in chip prices amid the artificial intelligence boom.

However, this positive guidance failed to buoy investor sentiment, with Samsung shares slipping 1.3 per cent early on Friday, in line with a broader 1.1 per cent decline in the South Korean market. Investors are awaiting updates on the progress of Samsung's high-end memory chip business, which has been trailing behind competitors.

Advertisement

The tech giant estimates its operating profit for the first quarter to reach a better-than-expected 6.6 trillion won ($4.89 billion), marking a 931 per cent increase from the previous year and representing its highest operating profit since the third quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, revenue fell short of expectations, likely rising 11 per cent year-on-year to 71 trillion won, slightly below market estimates.

Higher inventory valuation 

Analysts attribute the stronger-than-expected performance to improved inventory valuation of NAND flash chips, as well as positive initial responses to the new Galaxy S24 smartphones, featuring on-device AI. Sales of high-margin premium smartphones could have contributed significantly to the upbeat outlook.

Samsung's chip division, its primary revenue generator, is poised to report its first quarterly profit in five quarters, as memory chip prices rebound from a prolonged downturn triggered by weak post-pandemic demand for electronic devices. DRAM chip prices surged approximately 20 per cent during the first quarter, while NAND flash chip prices rose by 23 per cent to 28 per cent, according to TrendForce.

Advertisement

Despite a 34 per cent increase in Samsung shares over the past year, the company has trailed behind its competitor SK Hynix, particularly in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market. However, analysts anticipate Samsung's gradual catch-up, with plans to commence shipments of its latest and most powerful HBM chips in the third quarter.

The recent 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan is expected to further tighten semiconductor supply, potentially leading Samsung and SK Hynix to implement sharper price hikes for memory chips than previously anticipated, which could bolster second-quarter earnings.

Advertisement

In the mobile business, Samsung is likely to report robust profits following the launch of its flagship Galaxy S24 smartphones. Analysts estimate that Samsung shipped 57 million smartphones during the quarter, with an average selling price increase of 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $340, supporting profitability.

Counterpoint data indicates that global sales of Galaxy S24 smartphones increased by 8 per cent compared to the previous year's Galaxy S23 series during the first three weeks of availability.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

Rajasthan Shocker

3 minutes ago
Chelsea come from behind to beat Manchester United

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

4 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

10 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

10 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

12 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

12 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

13 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

14 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

15 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

17 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

17 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

18 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

18 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

19 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

21 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

21 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo