Samsung’s Cheapest Foldable Is Coming Soon: What It Could Cost in India

Samsung is widely anticipated to launch a more affordable foldable phone later this year. It may be a trimmed-down version of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, using the ‘FE’ — short for Fan Edition — branding to join the likes of Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 sometime in July or August at a price that will position it as Samsung’s cheapest foldable in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE price in India

According to a new report by a South Korean publication, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE may start at a price of around $736. That translates to roughly ₹61,000, which, if true, would be the lowest price tag for a Samsung foldable phone. Sure, price conversions in the smartphone industry do not work like that, and the actual price of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may end up slightly more than the translated price. That means we are looking at a sticker price of between ₹65,000 and ₹70,000. That is the same segment as Motorola’s new Razr 60 phone.

Samsung’s latest flip phone, Galaxy Z Flip 6, was launched last year at a starting price of ₹1,09,999, so the upcoming FE version may appeal more to customers eyeing a new form factor. But more than that, it could help Samsung’s foldable category reach new heights with higher adoption in price-sensitive markets like India.

Why the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE matters

Samsung’s latest flip phone, Galaxy Z Flip 6, was launched last year at a starting price of ₹1,09,999, so the upcoming FE version may appeal more to customers eyeing a new form factor. But more than that, it could help Samsung’s foldable category reach new heights with higher adoption in price-sensitive markets like India. Samsung already leads the category, but more affordable options from brands like Motorola have put pressure on the South Korean company to re-strategise its foldable business. A cheaper flip phone would also diversify the company’s foldable options, making one product available in each price segment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specifications

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be powered by the company’s Exynos 2400e chipset and pack 8GB of RAM. It may use the same cameras as the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7: a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor on the back. The selfie camera may use a 10MP sensor. Much like the Flip 7, the Flip 7 FE may house a 3700mAh battery. The display specifications are unclear.