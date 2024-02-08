Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

SEC’s account did not have 2-factor authentication: X security team

The attacker which is a third-party telecommunications provider into gaining control of the phone number associated with the @SECGov account.

Business Desk
Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler | Image:X/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

2-Factor Authentication: The safety team at X, formerly known as Twitter, has disclosed a security lapse involving the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to X's safety page, the SEC's main X account was compromised due to a SIM swap attack, facilitated by the absence of two-factor authentication (2FA). This breach led to a false endorsement of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the SEC's official X page, causing disruption in crypto markets.

A SIM swap attack involves an assailant taking control of a victim's phone number, subsequently gaining unauthorised access to various accounts, including social media and financial platforms. In this instance, the perpetrator likely coerced a third-party telecommunications provider into gaining control of the phone number associated with the @SECGov account. 

Advertisement

With access to the phone number and potential knowledge of the corresponding email address, the hacker could reset the account password and gain entry.

Concerns over cybersecurity measures

The incident has elicited strong reactions from policymakers. Senators JD Vance and Thom Tillis addressed a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, expressing concerns over the agency's lax cybersecurity measures. 

They demanded an explanation within a four-day period, stating that the breach undermines the SEC's mandate to safeguard investors. Their missive joins a chorus of calls for transparency and accountability, with several congressional members advocating for an official investigation.

Advertisement

Furthermore, US Senator Bill Hagerty criticised the SEC's handling of the situation, highlighting the agency's swift action had the roles been reversed. Senator Cynthia Lumiss echoed this sentiment, urging transparency regarding "fraudulent announcements." 

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, refuted claims attributing the breach to X's internal systems. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News29 minutes ago

  3. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement