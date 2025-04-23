Sennheiser HD 505 Headphones With Support for High-Fidelity Audio Launched in India

Sennheiser has launched new HD 505 headphones in India. These headphones, the company says, offer high-fidelity sound with precise detail, controlled bass, and expansive soundstage. Sennheiser’s new HD 505 headphones are wired, so they will not appeal to customers looking for wireless gear.

Sennheiser HD 505 price in India

The new HD 505 headphones are priced at ₹27,990 and will go on sale from the company’s website and Amazon. It comes in the Copper Edition only.

Sennheiser HD 505 specifications

The Sennheiser HD 505 headphones have a custom 120-ohm transducer, belting out frequencies from 12 to 38,500Hz with a total harmonic distortion of less than 0.2 per cent. The company claims the HD 505 offers precise, balanced sound with punchy bass, rich mids, and fatigue-free treble. The HD 505 headphones have angled transducers that, the company says, mimic the placement of nearfield speakers for an expansive soundstage for a front-row experience.

The new Sennheiser headphones have a detachable 1.8-metre cable with a 3.5mm plug and a 6.3mm adapter, which allows connections with devices such as amplifiers, sound cards, and A/V receivers.

“This model brings serious listening within reach, whether for music lovers who treasure every note or gamers seeking complete immersion in their virtual worlds,” said Vijay Sharma, Regional Senior Director, APeC Consumer Hearing Business.