×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Shiba Inu set to become 11th-Biggest Crypto Coin; Know why SHIB Is Going Up Again

As per CoinGecko.com, in the last 24 hours by Sunday, October 24, Shiba Inu's SHIB share value was up 50 per cent and hit a new record again on the same day.

Reported by: Vidyashree S
shiba inu price prediction
Image: UNSPLASH | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a recent update to the cryptocurrency market trend, Shiba Inu will become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value as it soared to record highs over the weekend. According to the pricing from CoinGecko.com, in the last 24 hours through 7:45 am New York time on Sunday, SHIB was up 50% and reached a record earlier in that hour. 

A petition on Change.org imploring Robinhood has almost 300,000 signatures to list SHIB on its platform. In the past year, the token has received more than 40,500,000%. 

Advertisement

Why is Shiba Inu going up today?

He added that since the investors can still buy more than 20,000 SHIB for $1, lower dollar-price tokens are attractive to retail. 

Advertisement

The SHIB ecosystem has promised other packs are coming soon but has also dropped a number of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs and a page for them says they’re currently sold out. 

He further informed that there are a few interesting communities developed around them.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu price prediction

In 2020, Shiba Inu was founded by an anonymous person going by the name Ryoshi. As per the coni's website, it goes by the phrase, “a decentralized meme token that evolved into a vibrant ecosystem." A cryptocurrency that was created as a joke in 2013, now appears to have been made in the vein of Dogecoin, and also has a Shiba Inu theme. Dogecoin is used for payments by some sports teams, and AMC theatres, and so has become a popular token. 

Advertisement

According to CoinGecko, Dogecoin is also up in the past 24 hours as its market value is about $33 billion, while Shiba Inu’s is around $21 billion. Cheeseman said, “Yes, that’s right, there are two doggy meme coins in the top 10 cryptos excluding stable coins. He added, “Don’t short things Millennials think are funny."

(Image: UNSPLASH)

Advertisement

Published October 27th, 2021 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

a few seconds ago
lottery

Meghalaya Lottery Results

a few seconds ago
CBSE

CBSE new chairperson

a minute ago
Representative

Japanese bonds surge

a minute ago
Oracle

Oracle's Gen AI bet

a minute ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

2 minutes ago
Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

2 minutes ago
Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside

Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore

3 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC 400 bn generation

4 minutes ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

5 minutes ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

6 minutes ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

6 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

8 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

9 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

12 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

13 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

13 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo