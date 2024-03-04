Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

SoftwareOne shareholders cancel sale agreement with Bain Capital

Shareholders cited the rejection of Bain Capital's latest offer by SoftwareOne's current board in January 2024 as a key factor leading to their decision.

Reported by: Business Desk
SoftwareOne
SoftwareOne | Image:SoftwareOne.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SoftwareOne sale agreement: The founding shareholders of SoftwareOne have announced the termination of their agreement with US investor Bain Capital to acquire the Swiss IT services company, according to a statement released on Monday.

Daniel von Stockar, B Curti Holding AG, and René Gilli, who collectively own 29 per cent of SoftwareOne, had previously attempted to remove the board in order to pursue a delisting of the company through a sale to Bain.

Advertisement

In their statement, the three shareholders stated that they had dissolved the group collaborating with Bain Capital and terminated their underlying agreement. They cited the rejection of Bain Capital's latest offer by SoftwareOne's current board in January 2024 as a key factor leading to their decision.

With SoftwareOne's board rejecting a non-binding offer of 18.50 francs per share, equivalent to about 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.28 billion) last year, the company signalled its intention to remain independent after exploring various options in mid-January.

Advertisement

The investors reaffirmed their desire for an extraordinary general meeting to enact changes to the company's board, asserting their belief that SoftwareOne would perform better as a private entity. Bain Capital declined to provide comment on the matter.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

14 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

24 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

24 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Prime Suspect Accessed

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. India men's, women's TT teams script history, qualify for Paris Olympics

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo