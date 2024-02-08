Advertisement

Sony PS5 updates: Sony has introduced refreshed versions of its PlayStation 5 console over three years after its initial launch. These updated designs align with the standard progression of the PlayStation product cycle, concentrating primarily on changes in design and dimensions.

Advertisement

Image credit: Sony

The newly unveiled PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition variants exhibit reductions in every physical dimension. Sony mentions that the 2023 iterations have experienced a 30 per cent decrease in volume, along with weight reductions of 18 per cent and 24 per cent compared to their predecessors. Notable modifications include adjusting the configuration of removable panels, which now comprise four distinct sections — two upper segments featuring a glossy texture and two lower sections finished in matte.

Advertisement

Consistent with its prior offerings, Sony will exclusively market the console in a white hue, making it a choice for the users to purchase additional panels of different colours. However, Sony plans to introduce additional matte Black variants and the previously announced Deep Earth Collection colours — Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver — in early 2024, priced at $55 each.

Advertisement

Image credit: Sony

Removable Blu-ray drive

Another new feature includes a removable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that you can plug into your PS5 digital edition consoles to enable the disc functionality with only an $80 investment.

Internally, the sole modification pertains to storage capacity, with the updated PS5 now boasting a comprehensive 1 terabyte, a marginal increase from the preceding 825GB model. Despite these enhancements, pricing adjustments are evident, with the standard model retaining its $500 price point, while the Digital Edition experiences a $50 increment, retailing at $450.

Advertisement

Anticipated availability for the revamped versions commences in November within the US, with subsequent global releases. Concurrently, existing models will remain available until inventory depletion.