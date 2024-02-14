English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Sony’s Q3 profit surges 10%, plans financial group listing in 2025

Sony's third-quarter profit amounted to 463.3 billion yen ($3.08 billion), significantly surpassing the average estimate of 428 billion yen from analysts.

Business Desk
Sony
Sony | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sony Q3 results: Sony reported a notable 10 per cent increase in operating profit during the third quarter, surpassing analysts' expectations. The surge in profit was driven by the robust performance of its financial, movie, and music businesses. In line with its strategic direction, Sony announced plans to list Sony Financial Group in October 2025, while retaining a stake of just under 20 per cent in the financial arm. This move aligns with Sony's focus on expanding its presence in the entertainment and image sensor sectors.

Once renowned for inventing the Walkman, Sony has evolved from an electronics manufacturer into a multifaceted entertainment and technology conglomerate, encompassing movies, music, games, and chips. The company's third-quarter profit amounted to 463.3 billion yen ($3.08 billion), significantly surpassing the average estimate of 428 billion yen from analysts.

Advertisement

In the gaming segment, Sony sold 8.2 million PlayStation 5 units during the third quarter, marking an increase from the previous year. However, operating profit in the games division declined by approximately a quarter, primarily due to increased hardware losses stemming from promotions and lower sales of first-party titles. Despite this, the company achieved success with the release of "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," selling 10 million copies since its launch on Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently raised its full-year Switch forecast to 15.5 million units, indicative of the extended lifecycle of the console. Microsoft is expected to provide updates on its games business later in the week.

Advertisement

Sony's chips division experienced an 18 per cent increase in profit, driven by higher sales. Additionally, TSMC announced plans to establish a second fab in Japan in collaboration with Sony, underscoring confidence in the country's leading contract chipmaker.

However, Sony recently abandoned plans for a $10 billion merger of its Indian business with Zee Entertainment, which would have created a significant presence in the television industry.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement