South Korea fines Meta $15 million for illegally collecting information on Facebook users
It was the latest in a series of penalties against Meta by South Korean authorities in recent years as they increase their scrutiny of how the company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, handles private information.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Meta has been fined in South Korea. | Image: Meta
17:27 IST, November 5th 2024