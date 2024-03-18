×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

South Korea summit sounds alarm on AI threats to democracy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need to safeguard democratic values against authoritarian regimes exploiting technology to undermine them.

Reported by: Business Desk
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Democracy summit 2024: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sounded the alarm on Monday over the dangers posed by fake news and disinformation fueled by artificial intelligence and digital technology, as officials attending a global summit accused Russia and China of conducting malicious propaganda campaigns.

Addressing the opening of the third Summit for Democracy conference in Seoul, President Yoon emphasised the need for countries to collaborate in leveraging technology to uphold democratic principles.

"Fake news and disinformation based on artificial intelligence and digital technology not only violates individual freedom and human rights but also threatens democratic systems," Yoon stated.

The Summit for Democracy, initiated by US President Joe Biden, aims to address democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms. Representatives from over 30 countries, spanning from Costa Rica to the United States and Ghana, are participating in the three-day event.

Digital threats to democracy and the role of technology in promoting democratic values and human rights are expected to dominate discussions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the need to safeguard democratic values against authoritarian regimes exploiting technology to undermine them. He warned of the heightened risks of disinformation and falsehoods in cyberspace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 election.

European officials echoed concerns, accusing Russia of leveraging AI in disinformation campaigns. Robert Kupiecki, undersecretary of state at Poland's foreign ministry, condemned Russian propaganda tactics, including the use of deep fake techniques and social media manipulation.

However, both the Kremlin and China's embassy in Washington rejected allegations of spreading false information. The summit coincided with North Korea's launch of several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and Russian President Vladimir Putin's reelection.

Critics, including a White House spokesperson, questioned the fairness of Russia's election, citing the imprisonment of political opponents and restrictions on opposition figures. Putin dismissed protests against his rule, asserting the democratic nature of the election.

The summit also addressed broader threats to democracy, with British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden highlighting cyberattacks, populist misinformation, and authoritarian regimes' manipulation of elections.

Blinken announced new measures to protect human rights defenders online, including guidance for tech companies and a crackdown on the misuse of commercial spyware. South Korea and Japan joined the initiative to combat surveillance of journalists and human rights activists.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

