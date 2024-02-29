English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

SpaceX’s plan to deploy Starlink services in Vietnam halts due to foreign ownership limits

SpaceX and Vietnamese discussions had been ongoing for months, with SpaceX representatives participating in a US business mission to Vietnam in March 2023.

Business Desk
Starlink
Starlink | Image:Starlink
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Starlink in Vietnam: SpaceX's plans to provide communications services to Vietnam using its Starlink satellites have been halted, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Talks between SpaceX and Vietnamese authorities, aimed at implementing Starlink services in the country, were put on hold when it became evident that Vietnam would not ease its strict foreign ownership limits.

Vietnam, facing recent internet outages due to disruptions in its major underwater fibre-optic cables, had been seeking to enhance its internet infrastructure. Additionally, the country requires satellite services for its remote mountainous regions and maritime areas, where it often encounters disputes with China over territorial boundaries.

Advertisement

Discussions between SpaceX and Vietnamese officials had been ongoing for several months, with SpaceX representatives even participating in a US business mission to Vietnam in March last year. However, talks were suspended in the last quarter of 2023 when it became clear that Vietnamese lawmakers would not relax ownership restrictions for SpaceX.

The interruption in negotiations led to the suspension of Starlink's pilot services for Vietnam's coast guard, which had been using satellites to guide drones in the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Advertisement

Despite the halt in discussions, it remains uncertain whether talks between SpaceX and Vietnamese authorities will resume. SpaceX had been seeking an exception to Vietnam's telecommunications regulations, which limit foreign ownership to a non-controlling 50 per cent stake in telecommunication companies with network infrastructure. However, revisions to the country's telecommunications law in November did not address these limits.

In addition to providing civilian services, SpaceX had also been in discussions with Vietnam regarding potential technology services for military installations. This comes amid tensions in the South China Sea, where Chinese vessels, including coast guard and research ships, frequently traverse areas within Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Advertisement

China, which claims vast portions of the South China Sea, including areas within Vietnam's EEZ, has expressed concerns over the deployment of Starlink, describing it as a potential threat to space assets. However, the Chinese defence ministry has not yet provided comment on the matter.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

26 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

29 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

32 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

33 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

34 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Transnistria's Plea to Moscow Raises Alarms Over Moldovan Sovereignty

    World9 minutes ago

  2. 'If players like Hardik..': BCCI questioned for double standards

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Biker Thrown Into Air Upto 10-Ft High After Head-On Collision With Car

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Salesforce misses annual revenue estimates, new dividend announced

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  5. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo