Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Swedish EV market Polestar misses projected delivery targets

A rise in interest rates, implemented to counter persistent inflation, adversely impacted the appeal of Polestar's premium vehicles.

Business Desk
Polestar
Polestar | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Challenges in high-end models: Polestar Automotive Holding (A4N1y.F) disclosed its 2023 delivery figures, which failed to meet its projected targets, on January 11. The Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer encountered challenges as its higher-end models grappled with subdued demand amidst an unstable economic backdrop.

A rise in interest rates, implemented to counter persistent inflation, adversely impacted the appeal of Polestar's premium vehicles. This economic environment steered consumers towards more economical alternatives.

Advertisement

CEO Thomas Ingenlath had previously indicated in November that Polestar's strategy prioritised profitability over sheer volume. He emphasised the brand's commitment to premium sales rather than pursuing mass-market appeal, asserting a reluctance to engage in price reductions.

For the year 2023, Polestar recorded deliveries of 54,600 vehicles, falling short of its projected 60,000 units. In the fourth quarter, deliveries declined by nearly 8 per cent compared to the preceding quarter, amounting to 12,800 vehicles. Notably, this figure incorporates 880 units of the Polestar 4 compact luxury crossover distributed in China.

Advertisement

Andres Sheppard, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, commented on the situation, noting the anticipated impact on delivery numbers due to increased focus on the Polestar 4 in China at the expense of the Polestar 2, which historically constituted the primary delivery vehicle for the company.

Polestar shares dip

In the financial markets, Polestar's shares listed in the United States experienced a significant decline, plummeting by more than half over the course of the previous year.

Revising its forecasts, the company adjusted its 2023 delivery expectations downwards for the second time in November, settling on an approximate figure of 60,000 vehicles. This revision followed a previously adjusted range of between 60,000 and 70,000 vehicles, marking a departure from its initial goal of 80,000 units.

Advertisement

In contrast, Tesla (TSLA.O) recently announced a record-breaking fourth-quarter delivery performance, surpassing market projections while achieving its 2023 targets. However, the company fell short of CEO Elon Musk's ambitious internal goal of 2 million annual deliveries. Consequently, Tesla relinquished its position as the leading EV manufacturer to China's BYD (002594.SZ), (1211.HK) in the most recent quarter, with Musk attributing reduced demand to elevated interest rates.

In a related development, Polestar announced the appointment of Per Ansgar as its interim Chief Financial Officer on Thursday.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement