TCS partners with Enento: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a collaboration with Enento Group, a provider of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic region to modernise Enento’s IT infra, digital workplace, and IT security. This multi-year partnership will leverage TCS's expertise in cloud and DevOps solutions.

TCS will assist in streamlining Enento's operating model and unifying its technology stack to improve business agility and digital customer experiences. Additionally, TCS will work on Enento's IT security, offer modern workplace services, and facilitate round-the-clock business operations.

Daniel Ejderberg, Chief Information Officer at Enento, underlined the company's commitment to pioneering new data-driven solutions and services. He highlighted TCS's extensive track record in the Nordics, making it the preferred partner for Enento's business transformation endeavours.

Enento Group, a key player in the provision of credit and business information services in the Nordics, caters to 76,000 corporate customers across various sectors, including banking, finance, and retail, along with serving 500,000 consumers.

Shreerang Talekar, Head of TCS in the Nordics, expressed enthusiasm for the strategic partnership, recognizing Enento's pivotal role in empowering companies, institutions, and individuals in the region with high-quality data and valuable insights. TCS is poised to leverage AI, data, cloud, and analytics to drive intelligent business transformation and foster enterprise-wide growth for Enento.

With a presence in the Nordic region since 1991, TCS boasts over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises across Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.