Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:26 IST

TCS signs long-term deal with Danish firm Ramboll to boost global IT infra

In a 7-year multimillion-dollar strategic partnership with Ramboll, TCS will streamline Ramboll's IT operations.

Reported by: Business Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Facebook Photo
  • 2 min read
TCS partners with Ramboll: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday inked a multimillion-dollar partnership to transform the IT operations of Ramboll, a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy firm headquartered in Denmark. 

Over seven years, TCS will lead the charge in modernising and streamlining Ramboll's IT operations, thereby enabling business expansion and slashing carbon emissions, the company said in an exchange filing. 

The collaboration will include a range of services covering cloud and data centre management, application development, cybersecurity, and digital workplace solutions. 

Ramboll's Senior Group Director and Chief Information Officer, Thomas Angelius, said the company was confident in TCS's capabilities to construct a standardised, scalable IT framework conducive to innovation and agility.

With operations spanning 35 countries and boasting a revenue exceeding DKK 17 billion, Ramboll seeks to leverage TCS's expertise to mitigate the complexities of its IT landscape incurred by rapid growth and mergers. 

Through this strategic partnership, TCS will also absorb over 300 Ramboll IT professionals across 12 countries, further bolstering the collaboration, the company said. 

V Rajanna, President of Technology, Software, and Services at TCS, affirmed the company's commitment to facilitating Ramboll's transition towards a future-proof IT ecosystem primed for sustained growth. 

TCS's longstanding presence in Denmark and its track record of client satisfaction underscore its suitability as Ramboll's chosen technology partner. 

Vikram Sharma, Country Head, Denmark, TCS, said, “TCS is proud to have been trusted by Ramboll as their first-ever outsourcing partner for this multi-year and multi-phase global project. We look forward to working with Ramboll and building a flexible, agile, scalable, and secure IT and operational foundation to help take the business to the next level. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting period of collaboration.”

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:26 IST

