×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Tencent Music beats Q4 revenue driven by strong subscription demand

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a Chinese music company that operates several music streaming platforms, including QQ Music, and Kugou Music.

Reported by: Business Desk
Alibaba's Market Value Plummets by $20 Billion
Tencent | Image:Tencent
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tencent Music Q4 results: Tencent Music Entertainment Group surpassed fourth-quarter revenue expectations on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in paid subscriptions on its music streaming platform akin to Spotify.

For the quarter, the audio entertainment platform recorded revenue of 6.89 billion yuan ($957.02 million), outperforming analyst forecasts of 6.71 billion yuan, as per LSEG data.

Advertisement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a Chinese music company that operates several music streaming platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music. It is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited, one of the largest technology conglomerates in China. 

Tencent Music offers a wide range of music content to users, including licensed tracks, user-generated content, and live-streaming performances. The company generates revenue through subscriptions, advertising, and other music-related services.

Advertisement

In premarket trading, US-listed shares of Tencent Music climbed 2 per cent.

The company's online music service revenue surged 41.1 per cent year-on-year to 5.02 billion yuan, propelled by robust growth in paid subscriptions and advertising services.

Advertisement

Tencent Music's earnings per American depository share (ADS) reached 0.83 yuan, up from 0.72 yuan in the corresponding period last year.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a minute ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

3 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

6 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

13 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

15 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

15 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

16 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

17 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

18 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

20 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

21 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

21 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

22 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

22 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo