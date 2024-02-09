Advertisement

Tesla's latest software update introduces Ultra Wideband support (UWB) to enhance the functionality of the Phone Key feature within the Tesla app. This update, reported by Tesla North, enables Tesla owners to lock and unlock their vehicles using their smartphones, eliminating the need for a physical key.

Ultra Wideband technology offers more precise tracking capabilities compared to Bluetooth, resulting in improved recognition of when an iPhone is in close proximity to the vehicle. This enhancement ensures that the Phone Key feature operates more responsively, allowing for seamless locking, unlocking, and opening of Automatic Doors.

Advertisement

To benefit from these new capabilities, Tesla owners must have both a vehicle equipped with Ultra Wideband support and an iPhone with Ultra Wideband capabilities. The updated UWB key can be activated by accessing the Phone Key section of the Tesla app (version 4.29.5 or later) and following the provided upgrade instructions.