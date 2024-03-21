×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:49 IST

US government warns states of hacking attempts on water systems

Disabling cyberattacks are being launched against water and wastewater systems throughout the United States, the government warned.

Reported by: Business Desk
Water system
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US on foreign cyber attacks: The US government has issued a warning to state governors regarding foreign hackers targeting water and sewerage systems across the nation with disruptive cyberattacks.

In a letter made public on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan cautioned that “disabling cyberattacks are being launched against water and wastewater systems throughout the United States.”

Advertisement

The letter specifically identified alleged Iranian and Chinese cyber saboteurs. Sullivan and Regan referenced a recent incident in Pennsylvania where hackers, purportedly associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, disabled a controller at a water facility. They also mentioned a Chinese hacking group named "Volt Typhoon," which they claimed had breached the information technology of numerous critical infrastructure systems, including drinking water facilities, in the US and its territories.

"These attacks have the potential to disrupt the vital supply of clean and safe drinking water, and could result in significant costs for affected communities," the letter stated.

Advertisement

The Chinese Embassy in Washington and Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Both nations have previously denied involvement in cyberattacks.

The cybersecurity of water and sewerage plants has long been a concern among cybersecurity experts due to the critical nature of these facilities and their often limited defences. An incident last year at a booster facility in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, garnered attention, particularly because the compromised controller was replaced with a message stating: "YOU HAVE BEEN HACKED." Although no damage was reported to the water system, an industry group, the Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center, stated in a release at the time that “this may not be an isolated incident.”

Advertisement

The letter issued on Tuesday urged governors to ensure that all water systems within their states conduct thorough assessments of their current cybersecurity practices and prepare for potential cyber incidents.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

omr sheet

JSSC JMSCCE answer key

a minute ago
Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

2 minutes ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

3 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

4 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

4 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

4 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

6 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

7 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

7 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

7 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

8 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

9 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

9 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

10 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

14 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

14 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo