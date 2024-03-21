Advertisement

US on foreign cyber attacks: The US government has issued a warning to state governors regarding foreign hackers targeting water and sewerage systems across the nation with disruptive cyberattacks.

In a letter made public on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan cautioned that “disabling cyberattacks are being launched against water and wastewater systems throughout the United States.”

The letter specifically identified alleged Iranian and Chinese cyber saboteurs. Sullivan and Regan referenced a recent incident in Pennsylvania where hackers, purportedly associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, disabled a controller at a water facility. They also mentioned a Chinese hacking group named "Volt Typhoon," which they claimed had breached the information technology of numerous critical infrastructure systems, including drinking water facilities, in the US and its territories.

"These attacks have the potential to disrupt the vital supply of clean and safe drinking water, and could result in significant costs for affected communities," the letter stated.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington and Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Both nations have previously denied involvement in cyberattacks.

The cybersecurity of water and sewerage plants has long been a concern among cybersecurity experts due to the critical nature of these facilities and their often limited defences. An incident last year at a booster facility in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, garnered attention, particularly because the compromised controller was replaced with a message stating: "YOU HAVE BEEN HACKED." Although no damage was reported to the water system, an industry group, the Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center, stated in a release at the time that “this may not be an isolated incident.”

The letter issued on Tuesday urged governors to ensure that all water systems within their states conduct thorough assessments of their current cybersecurity practices and prepare for potential cyber incidents.

(With Reuters inputs)

