Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Virgin Media O2 and Tesco renew 10-year Tesco Mobile joint venture

Tesco UK Chief Executive, Jason Tarry, expressed confidence in the renewal, emphasising the continued delivery of excellent connectivity across the UK.

Business Desk
Tesco
Virgin Media O2 and Tesco, the leading supermarket chain in the UK, announced on Wednesday the extension of their Tesco Mobile 50-50 joint venture for an additional 10 years. The partnership, initially established in 2003, solidifies Tesco Mobile's position as the largest mobile virtual network operator in Britain, boasting over 5.5 million customers, using Virgin Media O2's network infrastructure.

Tesco UK Chief Executive, Jason Tarry, expressed confidence in the renewal, emphasising the continued delivery of excellent connectivity across the UK. He highlighted the added advantages for customers, including exclusive deals with Clubcard Prices, a testament to the enduring benefits of supermarket mobile services.

Virgin Media O2, jointly owned by Telefonica and Liberty Global, remains a key player in the telecommunications industry, contributing to the sustained growth and innovation within the mobile network sector.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:36 IST

