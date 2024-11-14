Published 14:16 IST, November 14th 2024
Vivo leads India's smartphone market in Q3 2024 as total shipments cross 4.6 crore units
The market was dominated by Chinese players, with leading brands cornering around 72 per cent market share during the quarter, according to the IDC report.
- Tech
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vivo has topped the chart of total smartphone shipments in India in 2024's third quarter. | Image: Unsplash
Advertisement
Loading...
14:16 IST, November 14th 2024