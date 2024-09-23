Published 07:33 IST, September 23rd 2024
Vodafone Idea concludes $3.6 billion deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung
Vodafone Idea has concluded a $3.6 billion deal with mobile and network manufacturers Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of equipment over a period of three years. The deal is aimed at helping the company expand its 4G coverage.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Idea | Image: Unsplash, Vodafone Idea
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:33 IST, September 23rd 2024