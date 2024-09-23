sb.scorecardresearch
  • Vodafone Idea concludes $3.6 billion deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Published 07:33 IST, September 23rd 2024

Vodafone Idea concludes $3.6 billion deal with Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung

Vodafone Idea has concluded a $3.6 billion deal with mobile and network manufacturers Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of equipment over a period of three years. The deal is aimed at helping the company expand its 4G coverage.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea
  • 2 min read
07:33 IST, September 23rd 2024