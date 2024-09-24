Published 10:12 IST, September 24th 2024

Vodafone Idea in talks with govt over AGR dues after SC rejects its plea on dues

Vodafone Idea has begun fresh talks with the Indian government regarding the $8.4 billion AGR dues. Vi also said it is in advanced talks with existing and new lenders for 250 billion rupees of fund-based loans and 100 billion rupees of non-fund-based loans.