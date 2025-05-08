WhatsApp to Soon Let Users Create AI-Generated Chat Wallpapers Using Meta AI

Attention WhatsApp Users! This Image Scam Can Make You Lose Your Money. How to Stay Safe From It? | Image: Canva

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, is getting ready to introduce a new feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Soon, users will be able to create personalised chat wallpapers using Meta AI. This feature is still being developed but is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to change their chat backgrounds by choosing from solid colours or selecting a photo from their gallery. However, the new feature will take things a step further by using AI to generate wallpapers based on text prompts given by users.

This means users will be able to simply type what kind of wallpaper they want and Meta AI will create a wallpaper based on that description. This will offer more creativity, interactivity and help users personalise their chats in a better way.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the feature will allow users to apply these AI-generated wallpapers either across all chats or for individual conversations. This gives people more control and flexibility in how their chats appear.

The wallpapers will be created in a way that fits the size of each user’s phone screen, so they look clear and sharp. The feature will be found under the chat theme settings, where users can choose from AI-recommended wallpapers or enter their own prompt to generate a new design.

This update is part of a larger effort by WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta, to use AI to improve the messaging experience. Meta AI has already been used in other products like Facebook and Instagram, and now it is coming to WhatsApp to give users more fun and personalisation options.

Alongside this, WhatsApp is also testing other features like animated stickers, message translation on Android, and better call features. WhatsApp is working hard to stay ahead in the messaging space by adding new tools that use the latest technology.