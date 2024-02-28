White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Alair Dalton to join Apple

Advertisement

Dalton to join Apple: Apple is set to onboard Olivia Alair Dalton, the current White House Deputy Press Secretary, into a senior communications role within the company, according to a Reuters report. Dalton, who presently holds the position of Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, is expected to transition to her new role at Apple in mid-March, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Having served as the White House's deputy press secretary since August 2022 under the leadership of Karine Jean-Pierre, Dalton brings with her nearly two decades of experience working closely with President Joe Biden. Her departure from the White House was communicated to senior Biden staff last week, with plans to join Apple's communications team, according to anonymous sources.

Dalton's professional background extends beyond government roles, including a previous position as VP of Communications for the Human Rights Campaign. Notably, Apple has a history of hiring former government officials, such as Lisa Jackson, who joined the company after leading the Environmental Protection Agency, and former Vice President Al Gore, who served on Apple's board until recently. Speculation about Apple's interest in former Obama White House press secretary Jay Carney emerged a decade ago, although Carney ultimately pursued a communications role at Amazon instead.