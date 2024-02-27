Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Why Apple Vision Pro owners are hitting reverse gear

For some, the Vision Pro feels more like a headache-inducing headgear than a futuristic marvel.

Sankunni K
Apple Vision Pro returns
Apple Vision Pro returns | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Apple Vision Pro returns: Tech enthusiasts who were ready to dive into the world of spatial computing eagerly snatched up Apple's Vision Pro headset. But as the novelty wears off, a surprising trend emerges: returns. Here are some reasons cited by some of the first users of Apple Vision Pro:

Comfort quandary

For some, the Vision Pro feels more like a headache-inducing headgear than a futuristic marvel. Reports of discomfort, motion sickness, and even burst blood vessels in the eye have made headlines, turning the honeymoon phase into a headache.

Price vs. productivity

Image: Apple

At $3,500 a pop, users are questioning whether the Vision Pro's current capabilities justify the hefty price tag. From limited productivity features to a lackluster app ecosystem, the return on investment (ROI) isn't adding up for everyone.

Physical pains

Image: Apple

Weighing in as much as an iPad Pro, the Vision Pro isn't a featherweight contender. Add in issues with light seals and eye strain, and you've got a device that's more cumbersome than cutting-edge for many users.

Isolation station

Image: Apple

Despite promises of shared experiences, the Vision Pro's design leans more towards solitary confinement. Compatibility quirks and a sense of detachment from reality are leaving some feeling more isolated than immersed.

The return game

Image: Apple

Apple's generous return policy has opened the door for trial runs, but it's also led to a wave of temporary tech flings. Influencers and trendsetters are riding the hype train, only to hop off when the next big thing rolls into town.

Visionary developers

Despite the setbacks, developers like Tristram Bates see potential in Vision Pro's future. While version one may have its quirks, it's a stepping stone towards a world where staring at screens becomes a thing of the past.

The ROI debate

While some see the Vision Pro as a pricey experiment, others are questioning its long-term value. With competing products on the horizon and evolving consumer expectations, Apple may need to up its game to keep users hooked.

In online forums and social media groups, Vision Pro owners are sharing their experiences and concerns. From technical glitches to ergonomic issues, the community's feedback could shape the future of Apple's immersive technology.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Whatsapp logo