Updated January 19th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone Mix Flip receives certification in China

The Mix Flip, running on the Android operating system, also boasts 5G support with contemporary technological expectations.

Business Desk
Xiaomi 14
Xiaomi 14 | Image:Xiaomi
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Xiaomi Mix Flip: Xiaomi's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Mix Flip, received certification from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China, On January 18, 2024. This certification has unveiled an unexpected feature – support for satellite connectivity, which can add to the device's capabilities.

The Mix Flip, running on the Android operating system, also boasts 5G support with contemporary technological expectations. While the certification does not disclose specific specifications, some details have surfaced through previous leaks. The device is rumoured to house the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a triple camera setup reminiscent of Oppo's Find N3 Flip, including a 3x telephoto lens.

Android enthusiasts hope that the Mix Flip inherits the slim design characteristic of the Mix Fold line. However, there is a potential drawback as the device might be initially limited to the Chinese market, a trend observed with previous Xiaomi releases. 

Despite this, anticipation is building as consumers eagerly await further details about the Mix Flip's features, design, and global availability. Stay tuned for updates on Xiaomi's latest innovation in the foldable smartphone arena.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

