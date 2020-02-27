Five Instagram Must-follow Pet Accounts For Your Daily Dose Of Cuteness

Along with fashion influencers and food bloggers, it is time for the pet influencers to rule your Instagram feed. If you are an avid animal lover, then there’s no way you can miss these incredibly adorable and amazing animals. Watch them posing, playing, cuddling, travelling, and get ready to go “aww so cute” every minute. The five best Instagram accounts that you must start following today are enlisted below.

1. Grumpy Cat

To the rest of the world, Grumpy Cat is just another indifferent-looking, moody pet cat; but cat lovers cannot seem to get enough of this perpetually serious face with those soulful blue eyes. This unamused look is perhaps what makes Grumpy Cat so endearing. She is already an internet sensation with more than 2.4 million members in her Instafamily.

2. Pumpkin The Raccoon

Can you imagine a wild raccoon, becoming a phenomenal start on Instagram after being rescued from a tree in the Bahamas? Well, that’s Pumpkin for you. Pumpkin is one cute and cool raccoon who shares her living space with two brilliant rescue dogs Oreo and Toffee. They are a remarkable family of three who love to relax on the couch, nap and watch TV together!

3. Juniper Fox

Juniper was born in captivity after being rescued and is now going strong with 2.9 million followers on Instagram. She has got an irresistible Insta feed that is hard to overlook, with her bright squinted eyes and ever cheery face making her the happiest fox on the earth! Pictures of her snuggling with the members of her present family (other rescued exotic animals) will make you wish that you were also one of them.

4. Jiffpom

It is hard to come by another Pomeranian as cute and posh as Jiffpom. But don’t get misled by his toy-like fluffy looks, because Jiffpom has already won several Guinness World Records and flaunts 9 million Instagram followers. He has even inspired toy manufacturers to create actual toys that look like just him. Jiffpom is hugely popular with celebrities from the music industry and social media and has roped in many of them to feature in his "drool-worthy” Instafeed.

5. Hedgehog Azuki

Azuki the hedgehog is the cutest little soul that you will come across in all of Instagram. He is among the coolest little pets too, with the happiest face that attracts thousands of visitors, being one of the most charming Instagram accounts to follow. You can just keep admiring and “awwing” over his photos taken against various backdrops, on boats, wearing the cutest colourful hats, in ice cream cones, holding coffee cups and what not! He looks totally contented in every snap and seems to be enjoying himself thoroughly.