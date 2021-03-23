8 Free Meditation Apps Help You Reduce Stress, Anxiety & Relax; See List

In today’s time and age, stress, anxiety and a lack of sleep have become a part of many people’s lives. Meditation is a simple practice that is commonly believed to reduce stress and stress-related problems such as anxiety, chronic pain, depression, heart disease and high blood pressure. Meditation can be performed anywhere and there are various styles one can practice.

This is why meditation is preferred by numerous people. To learn meditation, or practice it, one can simply download meditation apps and practice the exercise. Here is a list of free meditation apps that one can take help from for assistance in guided meditation.

Free apps for meditation

Insight Timer- Meditation, Sleep

Insight Timer- Meditation, Sleep, Music is available free of cost on all Android devices. The app can be downloaded by going to the Google Play Store on a smartphone. The app has been voted Editor’s Choice and has a rating of 4.9.

Sadhguru Yoga, Meditation & Spirituality

Sadhguru Yoga, Meditaion & Spirituality app is very popular among the PlayStore users. The app is available free of cost on all Android devices. The app can be downloaded by going to the Google Play Store on a smartphone. The app has a rating of 4.8 and has been downloaded by over 1 million people.

Vipassana Meditation

Vipassana Meditation is another popular app on Google Play Store free of cost. The app has a rating of 4.8 on the app store. It has been downloaded by over 100 thousand users.

Moonly meditation: Calm music, relax breath, sleep

Moonly meditation: Calm music, relax breath, sleep is available for free on all Android devices. The app can be downloaded by going to the Google Play Store on a smartphone. The app has been rated 4.8 on the Store.

Let’s Meditate

With a rating of 4.8 on Google Play Store, Let’s Meditate is a popular app among the users. It is available for free on all Android devices. It has over 1 million users.

Medito: Free Meditation

Medito: Free Meditation is another free app for meditation. The app has been rated 4.8 on the Google Store. It has over 100 thousand users.

Simple Habit: Meditation App

Another Editor’s Choice app for meditation is Simple Habit: Meditation App. The app has been rated 4.7 on the store. It can be downloaded for free.

Mindfulness with Petit Bambou

Mindfulness with Petit Bambou is available for free on all Android devices. The app can be downloaded by going to the Google Play Store on a smartphone. The app has been rated 4.7 on the Store

