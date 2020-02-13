Aadhaar Card Linking: Easy Ways To Link Your PAN And Aadhaar Cards

The Government of India has made it imperative for every adult citizen of the country with an active PAN card to link it with their Aadhaar, their unique identifier. While the PAN should be readily available to most Indians, they can download Aadhaar online. Failure to comply with these rules within the stipulated timeline may lead to a rejection of the income tax returns. It is therefore very clear how important the Aadhaar card linking process actually is. So, if you are still wondering how to link Aadhaar to PAN, here is a detailed guideline provided by Moneycontrol.com, on how to get it done.
Also Read | Has Kiara Advani changed her name on Passport & Aadhaar card? Actress clarifies
Here, the first series of digits is the Aadhaar card number, while the second set of digits is the PAN card detail. This needs to be sent to one of the numbers mentioned above. Thereby the PAN card will be linked to the Aadhaar card effectively.
Also Read | NCP's Nawab Malik links 'Aadhaar' to NPR, says 'there's more here than meets the eye'
Also Read | Aadhaar card linking with your mobile number has now become easy; here's how
Once the OTP is entered in the appropriate place, the PAN and Aadhaar are linked. That is if all the provided details given by the user have matched. If not, the linking will fail, so make sure your details are correct.
Of the two methods mentioned above, the one with the SMS service is more convenient, even if you do not have immediate access to an internet connection. While filling out the numbers, one needs to be very careful about the details being mentioned. Even a single error may lead to the failure of the whole process.
Also Read | Aadhaar card app update: Check out the features of the new mAadhaar app