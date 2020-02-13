Aadhaar Card Linking: Easy Ways To Link Your PAN And Aadhaar Cards

The Government of India has made it imperative for every adult citizen of the country with an active PAN card to link it with their Aadhaar, their unique identifier. While the PAN should be readily available to most Indians, they can download Aadhaar online. Failure to comply with these rules within the stipulated timeline may lead to a rejection of the income tax returns. It is therefore very clear how important the Aadhaar card linking process actually is. So, if you are still wondering how to link Aadhaar to PAN, here is a detailed guideline provided by Moneycontrol.com, on how to get it done.

How to link Aadhaar card with PAN card in a few simple steps?

Also Read | Has Kiara Advani changed her name on Passport & Aadhaar card? Actress clarifies

1. Linking PAN and Aadhaar with SMS

To link PAN and Aadhaar through an SMS service, one needs to make sure that both the cards are registered under the same number and name.

On your SMS service, type the following:

UIDAI *12 digit Aadhaar card number* *10 digit PAN card number*

This needs to be sent to one of the two numbers: 568678 or 56161.

The following example can make the details look more simple:

UIDAI 123456789101 ABCD9876E

Here, the first series of digits is the Aadhaar card number, while the second set of digits is the PAN card detail. This needs to be sent to one of the numbers mentioned above. Thereby the PAN card will be linked to the Aadhaar card effectively.

Also Read | NCP's Nawab Malik links 'Aadhaar' to NPR, says 'there's more here than meets the eye'

2. PAN and Aadhaar linking through the Income Tax website

For this process, one has to have a registered account on the income tax website. If the account is yet to be created, one can do so by visiting the website.

Once the account is created and the user has logged into their account, they need to click on the Link Aadhaar option on the left side of the screen.

A page opens up, asking for the PAN card and Aadhaar card numbers and a few other details. One needs to fill in all the details that have been asked for efficiently.

When all the details have been entered, one needs to click on the Link Aadhaar option.

Once this is done, an OTP is sent to the mobile number given by the user.

Also Read | Aadhaar card linking with your mobile number has now become easy; here's how

Once the OTP is entered in the appropriate place, the PAN and Aadhaar are linked. That is if all the provided details given by the user have matched. If not, the linking will fail, so make sure your details are correct.

Of the two methods mentioned above, the one with the SMS service is more convenient, even if you do not have immediate access to an internet connection. While filling out the numbers, one needs to be very careful about the details being mentioned. Even a single error may lead to the failure of the whole process.

Also Read | Aadhaar card app update: Check out the features of the new mAadhaar app