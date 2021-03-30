Aadhar Pan Link Last Date: How To Check If Your Aadhar And Pan Are Linked?

The Government of India has added a new section 234H into the Income Tax Act 1961. According to this new section, everyone has to link their Aadhar Card to their PAN Card. If individuals do link their Aadhar and pan, they will get a penalty of 1000. Moreover, if the PAN card isn't linked to the Aadhar Card soon, the PAN Card will become dysfunctional. Individuals will not be able to conduct any financial transactions involving the use of PAN. Read on to know the Aadhar PAN link last date.

Aadhar Pan Link Last Date

The Income Tax department has declared the last date for linking Aadhar to Pan on March 31, 2021. Individuals who fail to do so on time will be fined Rs 1000. Since this update was released by the government many people have been asking why should you link PAN Card to Aadhar Card. Basically, PAN is a requirement for individuals when they open bank accounts. So, linking the Aadhar Card with the PAN Card will automatically link an individual's bank accounts to their Aadhar card. This will make it easier for the Income Tax department to track individual's transactions after implementing this rule.

How to Check if my Aadhar Card and PAN Card are linked?

Visit www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus.

Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number.

Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

The status of the linking is displayed on the next screen.

How to Link Aadhar Card to Your PAN Card?

The UIDAI has given a step by step guide on how users can link their Aadhar to Pan online

First, the user will have to open the Income Tax e-filing portal by visiting the https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ website.

Then the user will need to register on it if they haven’t done that already. Their PAN number will be their user ID for registration

The user will have to log in by entering their User ID, password, and date of birth.

As soon as that’s done, a pop-up window will appear, prompting the user to link their PAN with Aadhaar. If not, then the user will have to go to the ‘Profile Settings’ option on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

User’s details such as name, date of birth, and gender will be mentioned already as per their PAN details.

The user needs to verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones that are mentioned on their Aadhaar. Note, if there is a mismatch of any kind, the user will need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

If the details match, then the user can enter their Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

As soon as that’s done, a pop-up message will inform the user that their Aadhaar has been successfully linked to their PAN.

The user can also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ or https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ websites to link their PAN and Aadhaar.

Image Source: Shutterstock