Aarogya Setu Becomes The Most Downloaded Healthcare Apps In The World Informs IT Minister

Aarogya Setu was introduced by the central government as a mobile application to assist the health authorities for contact tracing. The app helped in curbing the spread of the coronavirus and in the process of doing so, Arogya Setu became the world's most downloaded healthcare application according to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology. Across various genres, the app was featured among the top 10 most downloaded in the month of April. Until May 4, the app was downloaded 90 million times.

With over 19.8 crore downloads, it helped in identifying over 1 crore users with potential risk of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zYYVv31XPa — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 29, 2021

The latest data reveals that the app has been downloaded 198 million times. The number of downloads has been doubled in the last two months. The sudden surge in the downloads could be due to the reopening of various economic activities that require verification through the app for entry. The app is mandatory for air travel within the country and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had made it mandatory for all private and public sector employees to download use the app and aid in the fight against Covid-19. Another major reason for the increase in downloads is its requirement to book a Covid-19 vaccine slot. Even though the same can be done through the Cowin app, many people still prefer the use of Arogya Setu. In June, the Aarogya Setu App was launched for the 100 million users of Jio Phone.

Is the app secure?

Earlier in May, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured the population that the Aarogya Setu app was "secure" and there was no surveillance system attached to it. He denied the allegations that the app was used to illegally track the citizens without their permission. The application helps the users by informing them whether they were in the vicinity of a Covid-19 patient. Apart from live tracking, it also helps people with information like ways to avoid coronavirus and how to fight the symptoms. The app has also been made mandatory for office workers, both government and private.

The MHA also made the app compulsory for people living in containment zones. Aarogya Setu’s literal meaning is health bridge and it is a Bluetooth and GPS-based system that allows the users to keep themselves and the government updated by providing their live health information so that the app could alert the user if they come in contact with a person who was tested positive for Covid-19. You can also book for vaccinations and treatment through the app.