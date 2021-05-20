After Centre's 7-day Notice, WhatsApp Says Privacy Policy Doesn't Affect Private Data

Amid the row over its privacy policy with the Government of India, WhatsApp issued a statement on Thursday saying that it was committed to protecting people's personal messages and private information. Even the new policy coming into effect from May 15, WhatsApp revealed that the accounts of those who had not accepted the terms would continue to be operational and would be given time over the next several weeks to review the changes.

"Our goal is to provide information about new options we are building that people will have, to message a business on WhatsApp, in the future. While the majority of users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we appreciate some people haven't had the chance to do so yet," the spokesperson said.

"We will follow up with reminders to people over the next several weeks. We're grateful for the important role WhatsApp plays in people's lives and we'll take every opportunity to explain how we protect people's personal messages and private information," the spokesperson added.

Centre asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy

On May 18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked WhatsApp to take back its new Privacy Policy calling it a violation of the already existing Indian laws and rules. It also acknowledged the social media networking site's decision to defer the policy beyond May 15, stating that deferral does not absolve WhatsApp from respecting the values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users.

In the order, the Centre has given a window of seven days to WhatsApp seeking its response on the matter of its new policy stating that if no satisfactory response is received then it may consider legal options.

The messaging app has been embroiled in controversy over the past year with respect to the proposed privacy policy which plans to share more data with its parent company Facebook including the WhatsApp payment and transaction data. Recently, the Commission of India (CCI) had told the Delhi high court that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy could lead to excessive data collection and “stalking” of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users.