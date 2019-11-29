“Aim To Win” Category Of PUBG Now Live, Rewards You For Your Aiming Skills 

The “Aim to Win” challenge in the PUBG Awards 2019 is now live. This would award your aiming skills in tandem with melee weapon throwing. This contest ends on 30 November.

Aim to Win in PUBG Awards 2019

Now, with Aim to Win, you could showcase your aiming skills to hurl weapons at enemies. The first benefit of this manoeuvre, in-game, is that you could weaken opponents and sometimes even kill them as well. In case opponents are weakened, you could easily launch attacks on enemies so as to kill them. In this regard, check out below PUBG’S official reveal teaser of the Aim to Win, along with players’ reactions.

Just 48 hours left in this week's #PUBGAwards2019 Challenge! Toss us your best melee throw clip using #AimToWin to enter!



Contest rules: https://t.co/0ELxX82ehT pic.twitter.com/gpb8k5Orel — PUBG (@PUBG) November 28, 2019

In related news, the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 is in its grand finale. This starts in a few hours from now. Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming are looking rock-solid to win the championship. Both these teams notched up impressive wins during their regional qualifiers. Hence, you could root for Team India continuously. Here, it is worth remembering that Team SOUL’s Mortal (Naman Mathur) even pledged his entire winning financials to the Indian Army, while citing the men in uniform as his inspiration for the impressive performances in the PMCO Fall Split 2019.

