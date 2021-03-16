Airpods 3 Leaks: Check Out The Latest Airpod 3 Leaks And Other Apple Rumours Here

Apple is one of those companies that have many products always in development. Their products are extremely hyped and that comes at the cost of leaks. Apple is a company that goes through constant leaks, whether it be a device or a software update, somehow it gets leaked. The latest product that Apple seems to be working on is the third generation of Airpods and that has gone through some leaks. People want to know more about AirPods 3 Leaks.

Airpods 3 Leaks

Airpods 3 have gone through a series of leaks, but this is the biggest one yet. Posts from 52audio and Gizmochina have rendered images of the Airpods 3. From these images, it looks like the Airpods 3 will be taking design inspiration from its elder brother, Airpods Pro.

The render shows that the design of the earbuds is going to be pretty similar to the design of the Airpods Pro. They will also be going for a smaller stem for the Airpods 3, which is smaller than the Airpods 2, but bigger than the Airpods Pro. The charging case of the Airpods 3 looks like a smaller version of the case for the Airpods pro.

Airpods 3 Rumours

Nothing about the Airpods 3 has been officially announced, no one can say for sure what Apple is working on under those closed doors, but the Airpods 3 rumours give the people an idea about what to expect. The Airpods 3 is supposed to have a new Audio chip for a better listening experience. The Airpods 3 will also have a bigger and better battery life that will provide the user with more hours of playtime. Many believe that the AirPods 3 will be getting the active-noise cancellation feature, but that seems a little farfetched because Apple might keep this feature exclusive to their more expensive Airpods Pro earphones. Some people have also speculated that the Airpods 3 will be the best truly wireless earbuds.

The Airpods 3 will retain the pressure touch feature from the Airpods Pro. They have also planned to provide the users with spatial audio with the Airpods 3, which is a 360 degrees Audio experience. The price of the new AirPods 3 is expected to be around the ballpark figure of 150$. Apple has scheduled an event for March 23rd, and many believe that the new Airpods will be released at this event.