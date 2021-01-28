Airtel 5G Launched In Hyderabad, Brand 'committed To Make India A Global Innovation Hub'

5G network in India has been one of the most awaited updates for Indian mobile users. Earlier today, Airtel has announced 5G ready network is ready in Hyderabad. Airtel has become India’s first telecom operator to have successfully launched fifth-generation service on a commercial network.

Airtel becomes first telecom company to launch 5G

Telecom company Airtel has made a giant leap in digital technology and has announced their first 5G service on a commercial network in Hyderabad. The company has stated that their network is fully 5G ready and can use any spectrum band to click on the 5G experience in a matter of months.

Airtel did this over its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (non-standalone) network technology. Moreover, the company used dynamic spectrum sharing and seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same network block. The demonstration has shown and validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains, which includes radio, core and transport.

Through the demonstration, it can be presumed that Airtel 5G is 10 times faster when compared to the prevalent technologies. This implies that Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency and 100x concurrency when it is compared to its competitors. In Hyderabad, where the demonstration was carried, users were able to download a full-length movie within a span of seconds on their 5G phones.

5G launch in India

At a press conference, Bharti Airtel announced, “We are committed to make India a global innovation hub”. Further, Gopal Vittal, the Managing Director and CEO stated, “Every one of our investments is future-proofed as this game-changing test in Hyderabad proves. With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere. We believe India has the potential to become a global hub for 5G innovation. To make that happen, we need the ecosystem to come together – applications, devices and network innovation. We are more than ready to do our bit”.

Information about Airtel 5g sim, Airtel 5g plans and Airtel 5g launch date will be revealed soon.

With inputs from ANI