Airtel Fiber Plans: Take A Look At The Variety Of WiFi Plans Offered By Airtel

The competition in the telecommunications industry has skyrocketed ever since the pandemic set in. With online learning and work from home becoming the new way of living, WiFi has emerged as an essential service. As a result, large companies like Reliance and Airtel have procured plenty of new plans that come at reasonable prices to target a wider audience. Here's a look at Airtel Fiber plans and their benefits.

Airtel Fiber plans

Unlimited

Airtel Fiber Price: Rs.499/month

As the name suggests, the Airtel Unlimited plan comes with unlimited Internet with up to 40Mbps Speed. It is the most reasonable plan out of the lot and boasts various benefits like free subscriptions at Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy. Furthermore, this plan makes available unlimited Local/STD calls.

Premium

Airtel Fiber Price: Rs.799/month

The Airtel Premium plan takes it a notch higher by providing unlimited Internet with up to 100Mbps Speed. The Premium plan brings free subscriptions to the table for Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy. Similar to the Unlimited plan, this plan also makes available unlimited Local and STD calls.

Entertainment

Airtel Fiber Price: Rs.999/month

The Airtel Entertainment plan is self-evidently meant for viewing entertainment as it makes available unlimited Internet up to 200Mbps Speed. Among the many Airtel WiFi plans, the Entertainment plan offers free subscriptions on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music to its customers. Among the many Airtel WiFi plans, the Entertainment plan is supposed to be the best-seller and is equipped with unlimited Local and STD calls as well. Furthermore, a user can now choose an option of getting an XStream DTH box with a 1-month HD pack.

Ultra

Airtel Fiber Price: Rs.1499/month

The Airtel Ultra plan offers unlimited Internet with up to 300Mbps Speed. Apart from providing unlimited Local and STD calls, this plan also makes available free subscriptions on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music. A user can now choose an option of getting an XStream DTH box with a 1-month HD pack, with an additional Zee5 membership.

VIP

Airtel Fiber Price: Rs.3999/month

Staying true to its name, the Airtel VIP plan is a high-end plan meant for families. This plan offers unlimited Internet with 1Gbps Speed. The VIP plan also brings to the table free subscriptions on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel XStream, and Wynk Music. A user can now choose an option of getting an XStream DTH box with a 1-month HD pack, with an additional Zee5 membership.

Image Source: Shutterstock