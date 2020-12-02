Airtel, Jio And BSNL Launch Rs 1499 Plan, See How Each Plan Fares

All the leading brands like Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are gearing to launch their new plans at Rs 1499. All of them are claiming to offer up to 300 MBPS speed for their customers alongside unlimited calls. For those who are confused regarding the better plan among the three, read on -

Airtel plan

Airtel launched the Airtel Ultra-Broadband plan at Rs.1499. The brand announced its new plan on its official website. This Xtream Airtel plan will come with all the usual Airtel Xtreme plan facilities. That means you can avail one-year complimentary subscription of Zee5 Premium and Amazon Prime with this plan. The network provider is going to offer 300 Mbps data. Additionally, this plan also comes with unlimited calls made to the same operator and also to other operators.

Jiofiber plan

Jio also recently announced another exciting data plan. This plan will be available for Jiofiber users. Jio has named it the Diamond plan, which will come at the cost of Rs. 1499. The plan comes with unlimited data usage with a maximum speed of 300 Mbps. Alongside these, you can also get a free calling service. Another highlight of this plan is that a user can get a complimentary premium subscription of nearly 12 OTT apps. This means that with this plan, a Jiofiber user can get premium subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV, Zee5, ShemarooMe, SUNNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Alt Balaji, Hoichoi, Lions Gate Play, Discovery +, Eros Now, Jio Saavn, and Jio Cinema for free.

BSNL plans

BSNL, Baharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, the government undertaking telecommunication provider, has also launched its new plan at Rs.1499. This plan will offer unlimited data. The plan from BSNL will offer 300 Mbps data until 4TB is used. After the FUP limit is crossed, the speed will reduce, and a user will get 4 Mbps internet speed. BSNL is offering a free calling facility to any network on domestic calls. Furthermore, this BSN plan will also provide a one-year complimentary Disney+Hostar subscription.

Therefore, all these providers are providing monthly plans at Rs. 1499 While both Airtel and Jio offer unlimited data usage at 300 Mbps, BSNL provides 300 Mbps for 4Tb, and after the FUP, the speed will be 4Mbps.

On the other hand, Jio is offering 12 OTT platform complimentary subscription including Amazon Prime, VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, SUNNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Alt Balaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lions Gate Play, Discovery +, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, and Jio Saavn for one year. On the other hand, Airtel is offering Zee5 Premium and Disney+Hotstar subscriptions along with their plan.