Airtel Offered 1-year Free Xstream Premium Plan To Selected Users? Know Details

With the ever-increasing user base, Bharti Airtel has been providing its users with some of the best services. These not only include SIM card services or internet, but Airtel Digital TV is equally popular. Besides the company's wide range of subscription packs, Airtel is reportedly providing a one-year free Xstream Premium plan to selected customers.

Also Read | How to activate ZEE5 subscription on Airtel? Easy step-by-step guide

One-year Airtel Xstream Premium plan free for selected users

As per user reports on Twitter as well as OnlyTech forums, many selected people around India have been receiving a text message from Airtel where the company is reportedly offering 1 year of free Xstream Premium to select Airtel Digital TV subscribers. The text message informs users that the free Airtel Xstream Premium plan has been activated for 365 days. Apart from this, the message also mentions that this pack will provide these selected users with access to 1000+ movies, TV Shows, and more on their Airtel Xtream Smart Stick. However, as per Gadgets 360, some non-Xstream box or Smart Stick users have also received this message from Airtel Digital TV.

Also Read | Airtel unlimited plans: List of 7 best Airtel 4G recharge plans for you

The text received by users reads: “Congratulations! Airtel Xstream Premium Plan offer for 365 has been successfully activated. Enjoy access to 10000+ movies, TV shows and more on Airtel Xstream Smart Stick”. The Twitter users have been asking for clarity about this text message regarding the free subscription to Xstream Premium plan. The confusion is because some non-Xstream box or Smart Stick users have also received the text and the users wish to know if the 1-year free benefit is limited to users with Airtel Xtream Smart Stick or regular DTH customers as well.

@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence Sir,

Today morning I got an SMS From your Ad-650018 at 10-05am as under

"Congratulations! Airtel Xstream Premium Plan offer for 365 days has been successfully activated. Enjoy access to 10000+ Movies, TV shows and more on Airtel Xstream Smart Stick — Ajay Mehta (@AjayMeh88280933) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Airtel DTH 219 plan details and complete channel list; Know details

Hi @Airtel_Presence your system gone mad? Why am getting too much notification for my airtel DTH Xstream premium connection . Plz stop it. Gettitng sms for every 2-3 hrs per day. pic.twitter.com/provDSQqBm — Harish chute (@Rowdy_Harish) August 18, 2020

@airtelindia “Congratulations! Airtel Xstream Premium Plan offer for 365 days has been successfully activated. Enjoy access to 10000+ Movies, TV shows and more on Airtel Xstream Smart Stick” What is this ? — vijay (@vijay_tweet) August 18, 2020

However, no such official statements have been given by Airtel Support Team. Whenever a user reports about such messages, Airtel replies with "Hi! Like our team spoke, we've shared all the necessary info with you. If you need more help, we will be happy to try to answer all your questions. Hearing from you helps us serve you better every day. Thank you."

Hi! Like our team spoke, we've shared all the necessary info with you. If you need more help, we will be happy to try to answer all your questions. Hearing from you helps us serve you better every day. Thank you, Simran https://t.co/2G23qpsqlP — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) August 19, 2020

Apart from this, Airtel is making huge moves by announcing major plans and subscription offers for its customers in the country. It was not long ago when Airtel announced that it will provide additional 1000 GB data valid for six months on purchase of a new connection of its Xstream Fiber Home Broadband service. The offer has been rolled out for a limited period on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans. However, this new plan is not applicable to plans that offer unlimited data as well as prepaid broadband plans. The plans start at Rs.799 per month and come with other complementary features.

Also Read | Best Airtel Plans for prepaid mobile recharge: Here are the Top 5 plans