All Android Users Can Make Phone Calls From Their Windows PC now, but Conditions Apply 

Microsoft’s ‘Your Phone’ app is probably one of its most useful cross-platform feature that allows Android users to exchange text, share photos, and receive notifications from the their phones, on their Windows PC. It’s not available for iOS devices just yet. “Get instant access to everything you love on your phone, right on your PC. Reply to your text messages with ease, stop emailing yourself photos, and receive and manage your phone’s notifications on your PC,” the app description reads.

For a while now, Microsoft has been testing a very, very useful Your Phone feature – courtesy the Windows Insider community – that will allow Android users to make phone calls from their Windows PC. The said feature is now rolling out to all Android users, thanks to a new update to the Your Phone app, that Microsoft is pushing out in a phased manner. This means not all users will get it at the same time, but in time, they will sol it’s advisable to update the Your Phone app to the latest version from the Google Play Store.

Thank you #WindowsInsiders for your feedback over the last couple of months. Today, we're pleased to announce the general availability of the #YourPhone app Calls feature, which allows you to receive and make phone calls on your PC: https://t.co/m47kLcXgbS pic.twitter.com/4GuIOXjR71 — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) December 11, 2019

The phone calling functionality will basically allow Android users to receive and make calls directly from their Windows PC. But conditions apply.

-- The feature is available on all Android devices running Android 7 and later

-- The Android phone you’re using has to have the Your Phone app installed, and the phone has to be connected to your Windows PC over Bluetooth.

Once everything is in place, Android users will be able to do the following from their Windows PC:

-- Receive and make calls

-- Access contacts

-- View call history

Users will obviously be able to transfer their call back to their Android phone in case they’re looking to step away from their PC as and when needed.

