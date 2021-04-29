Alt Balaji Subscription Plans: List Of Best Alt Balaji Monthly & Yearly Plans With Prices

OTT has become exceedingly popular in recent years now that cinema halls have pulled down their shutters. While already established platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are dominating the market, relatively newer platforms such as Alt Balaji and Voot are not left far behind either. Alt Balaji has been consistently bringing new content to their platform with the aim to create a vast library of all sorts of shows. Like its competitors, the growing platform brings a number of subscription offers to the table, each priced reasonably. Here's a look at Alt Balaji subscription offers and their respective prices.

Alt Balaji Subscription Offers and Price

Alt Balaji offers three basic plans mapped according to the duration of the plan. The streaming platform has been launched at affordable pricing keeping in mind the market standards. Furthermore, Alt Balaji free subscription gives the first episode of every show on their app for free as a trial. This offer stands for those who are new to the platform and want a sneak peek of their content before committing to it. Here is a list of Alt Balaji subscription price and offers.

Alt Balaji Subscription Plan Name Alt Balaji Subscription Price Duration Alt Balaji Binge Watch Basic Rs.100 3 months Alt Balaji Binge Watch Standard Rs.180 6 months Alt Balaji Binge Watch Premium Rs.300 12 months

Additionally, each Alt Balaji subscription plan lets its users download movies and shows on their device to watch when they don't have internet. What makes Alt Balaji plans to stand out from the rest is that it allows HD viewing for all of the above offers with no discrimination based on pricing. Furthermore, the popular platform also brings to the table exciting cashback offers that are available with every subscription pack.

Alt Balaji has completed four years in the industry this month and has been successful at garnering a loyal customer base. As per the latest media reports, the homegrown streaming platform has garnered 2 million active subscribers as of December 2020, all this while competing with the likes of already established platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Alt Balaji Senior Vice President for Revenue and Marketing, Divya Dixit, stated that they're hoping to double the number of active subscribers soon and teased about a possible tie-up with Jio in the future.

