Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz, February 19: Answer And Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz for February 19, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000.

Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000. Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 19, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on March 15, 12:00 PM IST.

The quiz began on February 19, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on March 15, 12:00 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz answers - February 19

Here are the Amazon Alexa Built-in Phones Quiz answers for February 19:

Question 1: Alexa Built-In phones give you Hands-Free access to Alexa. Question – Based on the video, what do you think is Alexa Hands-Free?

Answer: Use Alexa through Voice without touching the phone

Question 2: What can Alexa help you with?

Answer 2: All the above and more

Question 3: In which languages can you interact with Alexa?

Answer: English and Hindi

Question 4: The Echo Dot costs around Rs. 4,499 and allows you to talk Hands-Free with Alexa. How much would it cost for you to use Alexa on Alexa Built-In smartphones?

Answer: Nothing, it's absolutely free.

Question 5: Did you know you can access Alexa through Touch on any smartphone. Question – What iIs Alexa’s favorite colour? Download the Alexa app on your phone and just ask Alexa to get this answer!

Answer: Ultraviolet

Question 6: Which of the following phones have Alexa Built-In?

Answer: All of the above & more

Image credits: Amazon app