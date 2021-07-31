Amazon Alexa gets a new widget for iPhone users and ability to set reminders

Amazon's smart voice assistant Alexa gets two new features, as Alexa App receives an update for iOS devices. Apple iPhone users in the United States will now be able to add the Ask Alexa widget to their home screen. Additionally, users will also be able to set reminders for other family members via the Alexa App, Keep reading to know more about the new features of Amazon Alexa and other details.

Amazon Alexa will now be able to set reminders for family members

As a part of the July 2021 update, Alexa has been given the ability to set reminders for family members. Through the new feature, users in the United States will be able to set and send reminders for members of their family by asking the voice assistant to do so, or directly via the Alexa App. On the official announcement page of the feature, Amazon says that asking "Alexa, remind Jordan to take out the trash at 6 p.m.," will send a push notification to the concerned at the given time, along with a note.

To enhance the user experience, nicknames and relations along with people can also be defined in the Alexa App, such as mom, dad etc. For the new feature to work, a user shall set up a Voice Profile on the Amazon Alexa Account which has other people on the family. That is how the application will be able to recognize someone from a family and send the reminder with a note at the mentioned time.

Amazon Alexa can now be accessed from the home screen on an iPhone

The update to Amazon's voice assistant adds a new Ask Alexa widget to access the assistant from the home screen of an iPhone. Since widgets are generally restricted on iOS, the Ask Alexa widget is more like a link to the application, than an independent widget. To use the new widget, go to the home screen and long-press on an empty area. Now tap on the plus sign at the upper left corner of the screen and search for Ask Alexa. Once found, add the widget to the desired location on the home screen. Users can set reminders for family members using this widget as well, or use it to open Alexa.

IMAGE: THE VERGE