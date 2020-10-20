Amazon Alexa On App Quiz Answers, October 20: Answer And Win Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Alexa on App Quiz where users can answer five simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Alexa on App Quiz for October 20, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Alexa on App Quiz where users can answer five simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Alexa on App Quiz for October 20, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Alexa on App Quiz.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Alexa on App Quiz Prize: Rs. 1000 Amazon Pay balance

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 10, at 11:59 PM IST

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Total number of winners: 200

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Rs. 1000 Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Alexa on App Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Alexa on App Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer five questions correctly in the Amazon quiz.

Step 6: After answering all the questions correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Alexa on App Quiz answers - October 20

Here are all the Amazon quiz answers for today:

Question 1. Customers (Android users only) can now access Alexa on their Amazon shopping app?

Answer: True

Question 2. Customers (Android users only) can talk to Alexa by just ___.

Answer: Tapping on the MIC icon next to the shopping cart

Question 3. Which of the following can you ask Alexa to do this festive season?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4. Android users can ask Alexa to play music by ___.

Answer: All of the above

Question 5. Which Of The Following Ways Can Alexa Help You Enjoy The Festive Season?

Answer: All of the above

