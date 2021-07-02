Amazon Answer & Win Quiz Answers Today July 2 2021: Stand A Chance To Win Rs 50,000

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 2 is live now and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay. The Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. Prizes for these quizzes range from free products and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. So check out below the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to Rs 50,000 Amazon Pay.
There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1- Multiple lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at Nehru Zoological Park situated in which city of India?
Answer: Hyderabad
Question 2- Which Indian has been nominated as an athlete ambassador for the International Olympic Commiteee’s Believe in Sport’campaign
Answer: PV Sindhu
Question 3- Scientists have recently discovered what may be the smallest-known black hole in the Milky Way galaxy. What is it called?
Answer: The Unicorn
Question 4- What is this centuries-old art of clipping hedges into various ornamental shapes traditionally called?
Answer: Topiary
Question 5- What is the pirate flag with the skull and cross-bones called?
Answer: Jolly Roger