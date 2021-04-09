Amazon Answer And Win Quiz T20 Cricket Fever For April 9, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. This time, to make the T20 cricket season even livelier, Amazon has brought a whole lot of exciting games to the table. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Answer and Win Quiz T20 cricket fever to bag the exciting rewards

Amazon Answer and Win Quiz (T20 Cricket Fever)

Amazon Quiz Date: April 09, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: April 20, 2021

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several exciting games and quizzes for different occasions. The T20 Cricket Fever banner will be at the top of the page itself. Click on the 'Answer and Win Chance to Win Rs.10,000' segment to get started. The user will have to answer 5 questions correctly to win Rs.15,000 cash in their Amazon Pay.

Amazon Answer and Win Quiz Answers (T20 Cricket Fever)

Q.1: Which country will host the 2023 Cricket World Cup?

A: India

Q.2: Who is the first batsman to cross 10000 runs in tests?

A: Sunil Gavaskar

Q.3: Where was the first IPL match played?

A: Bangalore

Q.4: What is the total number of ODI matches played by Sachin Tendulkar?

A: 463

Q.5: Who was the captain of India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020?

A: Harmanpreet Kaur

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 20, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonQuiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock