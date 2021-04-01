Amazon April Quiz Answers For April 1st: Stand A Chance To Win Rs.10,000

For every occasion, Amazon is readily churning out various alluring offers and this time is no different. To commence the first rays of April the right way, Amazon has invited their customers to participate in a bunch of new quizzes and games that offers a stock of exciting prizes. The Amazon April Quiz is live now and offers a cash prize of Rs.10,000 on Amazon Pay. Give yourself a chance for winning the cash prize by checking out these Amazon quiz answers for the six trivia questions related to the month of April asked on the quiz.

Amazon April Quiz

For those who are new to the Amazon quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle short and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to find the Amazon April quiz banner with a cash prize worth Rs.10,000/-

Amazon April Quiz Answers

Q.1 - In 2007, Google's April Fool's Day hoax was the launch of _____ paper. Fill in the blanks with a Google product.

A - Gmail

Q. 2 - This day is intended to motivate people to self reflect and do the right things. What is this day observed on April 5?

A - International Day of Conscience

Q. 3 - In which Over of the Innings did MS Dhoni hit the memorable six that sealed India's World Cup win on April 2nd, 2011?

A - 49th

Q. 4 - On April 11th, 1968, which US President famously signed the Civil Rights act of 1968, a week after the assassination of Martin Luther King?

A - Lyndon Johnson

Q. 5 - April 30th is observed as the International Day of what genre of Music "that New Orleans made famous"?

A - Jazz

Q. 6 - Which movie released in April 2019 and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the mystery surrounding Lal Bahadur Shastri's death?

A - Tashkent Files

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 15, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation using #AmazonQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

