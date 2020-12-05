Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz Answers For December 4; Win ₹10,000 In Amazon Pay

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz. In the Amazon Boat Enigma quiz, users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Amazon users must know that the Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz is live on the website since December 4. Users can win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance by submitting the correct answers of all 5 Questions of Boat Enigma Quiz. It is important to know that Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes.

Read | Amazon quiz answers for December 5; win Rs 20,000 in Amazon Pay

Today’s Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz Information

Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 4, 2020

Amazon Quiz Valid up to December 20

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

No.of Winners: 10

Read | Amazon quiz answers today, December 4 2020: Amazon Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay quiz answers

Amazon Boat Enigma quiz answers: What are the odds of winning

According to Amazon. in, the odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Read | Amazon quiz answers today, December 3 2020: Amazon Faburaa Hammock Swing quiz answers

How to Participate in the Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz Contest?

Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz starts on December 4, 2020, from 12:00:01 a.m. (IST) and ends on December 20, 2020, 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

In order to be eligible to Participate in Boat Enigma Quiz, a user must sign-in to or sign-up from an account on Amazon. in.

After signing in navigate to Boat Enigma Quiz page or By Clicking Here, where 5 (five) questions will be posted during the Contest Period.

Answer all Boat Enigma Quiz Contest questions correctly. If All Answers are Correct, the user will be entitled to a lucky draw which will be carried out by Amazon amongst participants who have answered all the Contest quiz questions correctly to choose the winner/s of the Contest.

The declared winner(s) will be eligible for winning Boat Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance Soundbar.

The Quiz Winners will be declared on or before the End of next Month.

Read | Amazon Spin and Win: December edition quiz answers inside for today

Amazon Boat Enigma Quiz Answers

1. What is the screen size of the new Boat Watch Enigma?

Answer. 1.54 inch

2. The Boat Watch Enigma comes with an extra

Answer. Strap

3. The Boat Watch Enigma shares real-time weather updates for the next 15 days.

Answer. TRUE

4. Guided meditative breathing in Boat Watch Enigma helps in decreasing _________.

Answer. Stress levels

5. Which of the following features are supported by Watch Enigma?

Answer. All of the above

Read |